TrustSwap Achieves Market Cap of $50.31 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00006403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $50.31 million and $5.82 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00054872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00130937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00214366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.01615383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00179036 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,751,250 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

