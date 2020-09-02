Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Trading Up 5.6%

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 1,177,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 778,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYME shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 61,951 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $74,341.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,283,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,540,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,738,546 shares in the company, valued at $32,047,037.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 384,250 shares of company stock worth $485,888 over the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

