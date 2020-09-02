U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
USPH has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.
Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.78. 73,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.27. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,179 shares of company stock valued at $727,901 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
