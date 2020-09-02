U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

USPH has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.78. 73,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.27. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,179 shares of company stock valued at $727,901 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

