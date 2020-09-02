Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stake Boosted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $187.49. The company had a trading volume of 71,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.17. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

