UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in UBS Group by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,056 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,860,000 after buying an additional 3,880,556 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,567,000 after buying an additional 2,594,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

