Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 5,305,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,191. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

