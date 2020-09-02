Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Position Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,429 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 6.98% of Uniqure worth $139,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Uniqure by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 272,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Uniqure by 4,709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 783,344 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 63,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 159,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,014. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $495,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,296,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,906. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Raymond James began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

