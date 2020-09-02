United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.3% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after buying an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after buying an additional 435,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,016,000 after buying an additional 343,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,700,000 after buying an additional 321,705 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.58. 788,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average is $135.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $186.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

