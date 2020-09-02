US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Down 5.2%

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 456,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 345,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

USX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

The company has a market cap of $474.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. UBS Group AG raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $2,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

