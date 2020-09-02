US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Down 5.2%

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 456,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 345,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
USX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.
The company has a market cap of $474.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.
In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. UBS Group AG raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $2,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
