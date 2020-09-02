Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the July 30th total of 6,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after acquiring an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after buying an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after buying an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. 3,957,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.