ValuEngine Downgrades Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Hold

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

PHR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. 569,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,389. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $73,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,042 shares of company stock worth $2,503,937 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Phreesia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

