ValuEngine Downgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Hold

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Revolve Group stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. 2,183,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,767. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.70. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $26.69.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $658,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,384.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $139,587.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,932,242 shares of company stock valued at $105,603,656. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Revolve Group by 710.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $8,857,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Revolve Group by 530.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 378,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

