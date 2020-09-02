ValuEngine Downgrades Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Hold

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SGMS has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. 487,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,005. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 58.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.