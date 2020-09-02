ValuEngine Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Hold

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URBN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 1,817,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,760. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 482,064 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 375,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 371,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

