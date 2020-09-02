ValuEngine Lowers NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to Sell

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 669,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977,335 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,275,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 157,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 894,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,108 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

