ValuEngine Lowers Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to Strong Sell

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ZAGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Zagg stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 841,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,216. Zagg has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26. Zagg had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Zagg will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zagg by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zagg by 10.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zagg by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 135,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zagg by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zagg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

