ValuEngine Upgrades NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) to “Strong-Buy”

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NINOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIKON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS NINOY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 52,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,597. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.05. NIKON CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

