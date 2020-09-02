ValuEngine Upgrades Regional Management (NYSE:RM) to “Sell”

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

RM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. 20,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,862. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $212.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $89.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. Analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regional Management by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 21.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 205.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

