ValuEngine Upgrades SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) to “Sell”

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

