ValuEngine Upgrades TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) to Hold

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODY traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 299,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.84. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

Get TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR alerts:

About TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Green Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.