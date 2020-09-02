ValuEngine Upgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,141. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

