Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $133.47. The stock had a trading volume of 134,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,541. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $131.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

