Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is BSW Wealth Partners’ 8th Largest Position

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,014,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,173,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

