Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rex Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.3% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,252,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,694,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.