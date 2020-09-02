Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Trimmed by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,412,000. Jentner Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.90. 361,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

