Veles (VLS) Price Up 26.3% Over Last Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Veles has a total market capitalization of $127,951.51 and $189,944.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,427.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.88 or 0.03866685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.56 or 0.02315015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00509229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00796830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00675139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00055433 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,362,182 coins and its circulating supply is 1,252,430 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

