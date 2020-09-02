Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 837,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,424. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Veoneer will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 361.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 73,260 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 105.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 75,392 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 39.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 147.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 50.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 53,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

