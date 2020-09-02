Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 127,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.53. 21,653,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,367,199. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.