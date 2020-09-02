VF (NYSE:VFC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

VF (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Get VF alerts:

VFC stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,440. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. VF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in VF by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in VF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.