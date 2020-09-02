VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.54 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $43.54 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00007947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $691.06 or 0.05820519 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015650 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,448,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,144,776 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.