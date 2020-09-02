Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Short Interest Update

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the July 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 161,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter worth $375,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtusa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtusa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtusa by 99.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter worth $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

