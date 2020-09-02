Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

VSTO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 1,267,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,514 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $22,805,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $11,966,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,091,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

