VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Main First Bank started coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VWAGY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 197,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.65.

