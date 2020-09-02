Waves Community Token Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 50.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.15 or 0.01694213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00211456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00166503 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

