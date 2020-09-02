Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 4th

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

