Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Up 8.3%

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 814,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 235,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

