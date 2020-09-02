Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:WGX) Insider Purchases A$29,998.00 in Stock

Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:WGX) insider Wayne Bramwell purchased 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,998.00 ($21,427.14).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.11.

Westgold Resources Company Profile

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's principal assets include the Meekatharra gold, Cue gold, Higginsville gold, Fortnum gold, and Rover projects. It also explores for iron oxide, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as provides contract mining services.

