Wexford Capital LP Invests $1.46 Million in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

AMT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.03. 1,084,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,523. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

