Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.95% of Willis Towers Watson worth $241,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 31.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 30.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,349,000 after buying an additional 79,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $7.80 on Wednesday, hitting $216.17. The company had a trading volume of 752,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average of $194.33. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

