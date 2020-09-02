WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.56. 4,253,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,211,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

