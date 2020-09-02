W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 2,514,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,626. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.04 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $40,928.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 285,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $614,848.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 515,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,903 in the last ninety days. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.