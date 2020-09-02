X Square Capital LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,824,000 after buying an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.76. 50,456,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,914,531. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

