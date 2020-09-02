X Square Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 126.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their target price on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

LEN traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. 2,506,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.