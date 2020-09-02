X Square Capital LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $28,257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 519.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after purchasing an additional 352,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 80.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 585,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 57.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,706,000 after purchasing an additional 254,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $13.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,195.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.65 and a beta of 1.61. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.22.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.94.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.