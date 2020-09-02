XMax (XMX) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, XMax has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Coinrail and Graviex. XMax has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XMax

XMX is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,572,765,914 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, HADAX, Coinrail, ABCC, FCoin, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

