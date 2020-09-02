Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

XPER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. 1,312,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Seams acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $80,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,593 shares in the company, valued at $407,192.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Xperi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Xperi by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.