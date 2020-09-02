Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

YRD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 134,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,667. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yirendai has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $300.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the first quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

