Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Nutrien by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 971,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.