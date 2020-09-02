Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $300,437.66 and approximately $14,969.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.01688636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00212699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00178910 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00172538 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

