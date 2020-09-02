Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Trading 9.2% Higher

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) shares traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 44,099,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 33,516,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

